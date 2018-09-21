DEAR EVAN HANSEN
VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Jared Kleinman Inspects Vintage Tech

Sep. 21, 2018  

What does the insanely cool Jared Kleinman do in his spare time? Watch below as he (played by Sky Lakota-Lynch) takes a deep dive into some vintage tech.

The current cast of Dear Evan Hansen includes Taylor Trensch, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Michael Park, Alex Boniello, Sky Lakota-Lynch, Phoenix Best and Michael Lee Brown, Garrett Long, Olivia Puckett, Ben Ross, Asa Somers, Nicole Van Giesen, Diamond Essence White and Dan Macke.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony & Grammy Award-winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. The Grammy Award-winning Original Broadway Cast Recording of Dear Evan Hansen, produced by Atlantic Records, was released in February 2017, making an extraordinary debut on the Billboard 200 and entering the chart at #8 - the highest charting debut position for an original cast album since 1961 -- and went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.

