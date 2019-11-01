VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo Talks Her Friendship with HARRIET Co-Star Leslie Odom Jr., and Doing Her Own Stunts

Cynthia Erivo was a guest on LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to talk about starring in the upcoming film Harriet. Erivo tells host Seth Meyers about how before the film she had done all of the stunts required, except climbing a mountain! She also talks about her friendship with co-star Leslie Odom Jr., the huge responsibility of portraying Harriet Tubman, running the New York City Marathon and her showstopping red-carpet looks.

Watch the interview below!

Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET (in theatres November 1), tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of "The Color Purple." She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory and her performance on Broadway earned her several awards, including the Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, a Grammy award as a principal soloist on original cast recording of "The Color Purple" (Best Musical Theater Album), a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Musical Performance in a Daytime Program, the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World, and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You