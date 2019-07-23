VIDEO: Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. Star in the First Trailer for HARRIET

Focus Features has released the first trailer for HARRIET, starring Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., and Janelle Monae. Based on the thrilling and inspirational life of an iconic American freedom fighter, HARRIET tells the extraordinary tale of Harriet Tubman's escape from slavery and transformation into one of America's greatest heroes. Her courage, ingenuity, and tenacity freed hundreds of slaves and changed the course of history.

Watch the trailer below!

Tubman is a classic figure in American history who escaped slavery and went on to free others in bondage through a channel of safe houses and secret routes known as the UNDERGROUND Railroad. In addition, she served as a Union spy during the Civil War and fought for women's voting rights.

Erivo made her Broadway debut reprising her starring role as 'Celie' in the critically acclaimed revival of The Color Purple. She first played the role in 2013 at London's Menier Chocolate Factory, earning rave reviews. She also earned a Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, as well as the Drama Desk Award, Theatre World and Outer Critics Circle Awards, a Grammy win and a Drama League Award nomination. A UK native, Erivo graduated from the famed Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

Odom, Jr. won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance as Aaron Burr in "Hamilton." He also won a Grammy as a principal soloist on the original cast recording. Odom, Jr.'s self-titled debut album topped the Billboard Jazz Chart in 2016. He is also the author of "Failing Up: How to Take Risks, Aim Higher, and Never Stop Learning." He will receive an honorary Doctor of Fine Arts degree during the ceremony.

Harriet will be released in theaters in November 2019.





