VIDEO: Countdown to 2021 from Coast to Coast on Stars in the House

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues to ring in the new year with us across time zones: London, and in the U.S. from coast to coast! It's three game nights with three different casts....all in one night to say good-bye to 2020 and hello to 2021! Tune in at 5pm, 10pm and 1am ET to watch live!

New Stars in the House shows will be produced daily at the traditional theater time of 8pm ET (and 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays), featuring performances by stars of stage and screen, in conversation and song with Rudetsky and Wesley.