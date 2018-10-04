VIDEO: Common Talks About His Desire to Do Broadway on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Oct. 4, 2018  

The multi-talented Common was a guest on today's "Live with Kelly and Ryan." Common, who is just missing the "T" in EGOT, speaks to Ryan and Kelly about his desire to do Broadway.

Watch the video below!

Common, or Lonnie Lynn Jr., is a rapper who has released many albums, including Can I Borrow a Dollar, Like Water for Chocolate, Electric Circus, and Be, among others. A Grammy winner, Common has also acted in films like Just Wright, The Odd Life of Timothy Green and Selma. Common and John Legend won a Golden Globe and an Oscar for the song "Glory" they wrote for Selma. Common also won an Emmy for Outstanding Music and Lyrics for 13th ("Letter To The Free"), the 2016 documentary by Ava DuVernay.

Include






