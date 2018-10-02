VIDEO: Christy Altomare, Bonnie Milligan & More Belt Out Scott Alan at Birdland!

The Broadway at Birdland concert series recently welcomed the return of award winning songwriter Scott Alan on Monday, September 24. The concert was a celebration of Alan's newest album "Lifeline."

Joining Alan were some of today's brightest Broadway stars, including: Major Attaway, Liz Callaway, Mallory Bechtel, Scott Alan, Krystina Alabado, Brad Greer, Maddie Baillio, Bonnie Milligan, Ryann Redmond, Rachel Potter, Christy Altomare, Matt Bloyd and Amber Iman.

In addition to songs from his newest release, the composer and his cast performed songs from Alan's seven album releases including "Dreaming Wide Awake," "Keys" and "What I Wanna Be When I Grow Up."

Check out some highlights from the concert below!

Christy Altomare:

Scott Alan:

