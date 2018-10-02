VIDEO: Christy Altomare, Bonnie Milligan & More Belt Out Scott Alan at Birdland!

Oct. 2, 2018  

The Broadway at Birdland concert series recently welcomed the return of award winning songwriter Scott Alan on Monday, September 24. The concert was a celebration of Alan's newest album "Lifeline."

Joining Alan were some of today's brightest Broadway stars, including: Major Attaway, Liz Callaway, Mallory Bechtel, Scott Alan, Krystina Alabado, Brad Greer, Maddie Baillio, Bonnie Milligan, Ryann Redmond, Rachel Potter, Christy Altomare, Matt Bloyd and Amber Iman.

In addition to songs from his newest release, the composer and his cast performed songs from Alan's seven album releases including "Dreaming Wide Awake," "Keys" and "What I Wanna Be When I Grow Up."

Check out some highlights from the concert below!

Christy Altomare:

Scott Alan:

Related Articles

Include






More Hot Stories For You

  • Full Casting Announced For Broadway Premiere Of CHOIR BOY
  • Photo: Get a First Look at Patti LuPone as Joanne in COMPANY on the West End
  • Photo: Matilda Stares Down Trump in New Statue Honoring the 30th Anniversary of Roald Dahl's Book
  • TKTS Will Now Display Ticket Prices at Discount Booths
  • Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think Of Broadway-Bound TOOTSIE in Chicago?
  • Photo Flash: Get a First Look at Santino Fontana and the Cast of Broadway-Bound TOOTSIE

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE