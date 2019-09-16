VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Talks Being Unable to Avoid HAMILTON

Christopher Jackson was a guest on Monday morning's episode of GMA3: Strahan, Sarah and Keke to talk about the CBS series he stars in "Bull." Jackson shares with the morning show hosts, however, that he can't escape his iconic role as George Washington in the Broadway musical Hamilton - it follows him everywhere!

Mr. Jackson originated the role of George Washington in Hamilton, earning him a 2016 Tony Award Nomination. He also originated the role of Benny in Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights, which Lincoln Park produces this June. Other Broadway credits include Simba in The Lion King and Delray in Memphis, the closing show in Lincoln Park's recently announced 2019-2020 series.

A Grammy and Emmy Award-Winning songwriter, composer, and actor, Mr. Jackson is currently the star of the hit CBS drama "Bull." He is also a powerful advocate for social inclusion, the arts, and autism. Since his son was diagnosed with autism in 2007, Mr. Jackson has become a vocal and passionate supporter of KultureCity, and Sesame Street's autism outreach program.





