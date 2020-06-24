VIDEO: Chris Mann Performs 'You'll Never Walk Alone'

Chris Mann's has released an MDA tribute video, "You'll Never Walk Alone." The song, which originated in "Carousel," has since become a global anthem for navigating troubled times. Chris' version pays respects to the late Jerry Lewis, who concluded his annual telethon for Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) with the song.

Watch below!

Chris and MDA revitalized the song for the COVID-era with the new music video and recording. Carrying on the legacy of Jerry Lewis' beloved version, Mann performed his rendition in support of the nation's 250,000 people who are living with neuromuscular diseases, whose conditions put them at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications.

Chris is a chart topping singer and Broadway star. He was personally cast by Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera's 25th Anniversary Tour. Recently, he's gained recognition for his comedic chops with his timely parody videos (such as 'Hello from The Inside').

For more information visit: MDA.org.

