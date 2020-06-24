VIDEO: Chris Mann Performs 'You'll Never Walk Alone'
Chris Mann's has released an MDA tribute video, "You'll Never Walk Alone." The song, which originated in "Carousel," has since become a global anthem for navigating troubled times. Chris' version pays respects to the late Jerry Lewis, who concluded his annual telethon for Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) with the song.
Watch below!
Chris and MDA revitalized the song for the COVID-era with the new music video and recording. Carrying on the legacy of Jerry Lewis' beloved version, Mann performed his rendition in support of the nation's 250,000 people who are living with neuromuscular diseases, whose conditions put them at a higher risk for COVID-19 complications.
Chris is a chart topping singer and Broadway star. He was personally cast by Sir Cameron Mackintosh and Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber as The Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera's 25th Anniversary Tour. Recently, he's gained recognition for his comedic chops with his timely parody videos (such as 'Hello from The Inside').
For more information visit: MDA.org.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to b... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but r... (read more)
QUIZ: Everyone is a Combination of Act 1 and Act 2 Hamilton Characters. Which One Are You?
We're getting excited for #Hamilfilm! Are you more of an Alexander/Philip or Laurens/Jefferson? Take our latest Hamilton quiz to find out!... (read more)
Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Ansel Elgort has posted a statement denying the sexual assault allegations made against him.... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Confirms Repair Works To Her Majesty's Theatre and West End PHANTOM Set
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera is rumoured to be undergoing changes during the lockdown pe... (read more)