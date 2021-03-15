VIDEO: Check Out the Trailer for the New Digital Revival of BKLYN Starring Emma Kingston & More

stream.theatre is welcoming a new production of Mark Schoenfeld & Barri McPherson's BKLYN The Musical, starring Emma Kingston as Brooklyn, who has previously starred in Evita and In The Heights. Jamie Muscato plays Taylor, last in Heathers at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, with Waitress' Marisha Wallace as Paradice. Sejal Keshwala will play Faith, with Newtion Matthews as the Street Singer. It premieres on 22 March.

Check out the trailer below!

Written by Mark Schoenfeld & Barri McPherson, BKLYN - The Musical is a story within a story. On the outside you have a troupe of incredibly talented street performers who are sharing a story from their lives... Then there is the story they tell - the story of a young girl who comes to the U.S. to find the father she never knew. Together these stories create a show that is both touching and inspiring - a real urban fairytale.

Produced by Lambert Jackson Productions and filmed at Ugly Duck, London Bridge this brand new virtual production will stream for 10 scheduled performances (see times below) before being available to view On Demand from 29th March.

Run Time : 2 Hours (approx.)