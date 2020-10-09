VIDEO: Check Out a Preview of the WITH LOVE, NOW AND FOREVER! CATS4COVIDRELIEF Fundraiser
WITH LOVE, NOW AND FOREVER: CATS4COVIDRELIEF will premiere Friday, October 23 at 8 PM ET / 5PM PST.
Nearly 35 years after their first performance, the touring cast of CATS (National 3) has reunited for a very special virtual theatrical event, WITH LOVE, NOW AND FOREVER! CATS4COVIDRELIEF, a fundraiser for the Broadway Cares Covid-19 Emergency Relief Assistant Fund, which supports The Actors Fund. This special event will premiere Friday, October 23 at 8 PM ET / 5PM PST at broadwaycares.org/catsbenefit and will be available for through October 27.
Check out a preview below!
More than 30 former cast members from CATS National 3 have joined forces to collaborate and create an upbeat, inspiring celebration of Andrew Lloyd Webber's international musical phenomenon, CATS. Donations made during the stream will help those onstage and behind the scenes get health care, emergency financial assistance and counseling during the pandemic and work stoppage. Joining the company for the musical celebration are hosts Brian Stokes Mitchell, Chairman of the Board for The Actors Fund, and Tom Viola, Executive Director of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
