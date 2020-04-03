VIDEO: Check Out a Clip of Signature Theatre's Production of TITANIC

Signature Theatre is taking us through their past productions! Today they posted a clip of their production of Titanic. In the description of the video they shared:

In these uncertain times, we are all comforted by staying connected to what matters to us. Over the coming weeks, we are excited to send you videos of some of the most memorable past moments from our stages. Although we can't see you in person right now, we hope these memories will buoy your spirits as we continue to stay Signature Strong with help from you-our dedicated Theatre community. We're already preparing for when we can return to the Theatre to create more of the art you love, and we can't wait to see you again soon. Until then, we hope you will make a donation to help Signature stay strong through this crisis. Due to cancelled and postponed programming, ticket sales have been impacted, and your gift of any size is the only way Signature can pay our dedicated staff as they continue to work while we are closed to the public.

Visit https://www.signaturetheatre.org/Home.aspx for more information

Check out the video below!





