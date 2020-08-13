VIDEO: Check Out Highlights From HAM4CHANGE Featuring Daveed Diggs, Anthony Ramos and More

The next and final HAM4CHNGE will take place on August 15th.

The original cast of Hamilton has been taking part in Ham4Change events, supporting organizations focused on ending systematic racism.

You can now see highlights from August 9th's Ham4Change below!

On Saturday, August 15th, at 4pm PT/7pm ET, members of the original cast of the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical Hamilton will come together for the final "HAM4CHANGE" virtual event to support organizations focused on ending systematic racism. Organized by cast members Okieriete Onaodowan and Morgan Marcell, and hosted by Andrew Chappelle, the two-hour exclusive livestream will be hosted on the Looped app and will also feature exclusive behind-the-scenes insight, trivia, interactive games, prizes, and never-before-seen original content. VIP virtual meet and greets and digital fan packages are also available. Creator and original star of Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda, will host 10 personalized freestyles via video chat for the ultimate VIP fan experience. Tickets for the event are on sale now at www.events.loopedlive.com/hamilton.

