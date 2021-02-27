VIDEO: Celebrate Seth Rudetsky's Birthday on Stars in the House- Live at 8pm!

Click Here for More Articles on Stars in the House

Stars in the House continues tonight (8pm ET) with Seth's Birthday! Tune in as James surprises Seth with one guest star after another to celebrate Seth's birthday!

Continue the celebration tomorrow, February 28 (3pm and 8pm) as Seth is joined by the incomparable Brian Stokes Mitchell as a part of the Seth's Concert Series. Click here for tickets!

Stars in the House, which officially kicked off on March 16, 2020 is a daily series that features stars of stage and screen singing or performing plays live (from home!) to promote support for charitable services for those most vulnerable to the effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19). Joining Seth and James for the shows is Dr. Jon LaPook, chief medical correspondent for CBS News.