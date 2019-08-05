VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY's Sharon Wheatley Takes Over Instagram!

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

We were welcomed to the rock this weekend as Come From Away's Sharon Wheatley took over BroadwayWorld's Instagram Story at the show's 1000th Broadway performance. So in case you missed it (or just want to relive all of the fun and excitement), we compiled clips for you to enjoy! Check it all out below!

Sharon Wheatley originated the role of Diane and appears on the show's cast album. Her previous Broadway credits include Avenue Q, Les Miserables, Cats and The Phantom of the Opera. Sharon is also a writer, and her published memoir 'Til The Fat Girl Sings is available on her website www.sharonwheatley.com and on Amazon. Sharon is joyfully mother to Charlotte (20) and Beatrix (10) who make life worth living.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees and Outer Critics Circle Award and Drama Desk Award winners Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away is now in its third smash hit year on Broadway! Come From Away began performances on February 18, 2017 and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017 at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continues to play to standing-room-only audiences.





