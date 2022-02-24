VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Star Astrid Van Wieren Stars in THE RIVER YOU STEP IN Film

Come From Away star Astrid Van Wieren stars in a new gritty character driven drama about a maverick social worker and the troubled people she tries to help. The River You Step In is screening as part of the Socially Relevant Film Festival's Voice of Canada Series on Saturday, March 19 in New York.

When a young First Nations client dies after being committed to police custody, social worker Stevie struggles to keep the troubled people she encounters away from the system she no longer trusts. Opening her East End Toronto home as a safe haven for 'at risk' people.

They are George, an ex-con and chronic gambler, Tracy, a down and out musician, and Mina, a battered wife. Stevie tries to mend some broken lives, but she masks her own issues by burying herself in theirs. "I'd say get a life," says her paramedic boyfriend Ben, "but you already have more than one!" When she defends Mina against her abusive husband Karl, Stevie is confronted with the real dangers of crossing professional boundaries.

Van Wieren (Best Actress award winner: 2021 Toronto International Women Film Festival) leads a diverse and brilliant Canadian cast directed by Jon Michaelson.

Watch the trailer for the new film here: