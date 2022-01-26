VIDEO: CHICAGO's James Monroe Iglehart Visits Backstage with Richard Ridge

Broadway is back and BroadwayWorld is bringing you all of the interviews you crave with your favorite Broadway stars! Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews weekly. Below, watch as he catches up with Tony winner and new star of Chicago, James Monroe Iglehart.

"The fact that I get to come back in this show is so much fun," explained James. "If you would have told James in 2007 that he'd be in Chicago, as he walked past the Ambassador Theatre... he would have been like, 'Ha! Those guys don't want me. They'll never call for me and that's okay. I'm okay with that!" And when they did call me, I was like, 'Okay, this is pretty cool.' I just saw the production photos they took and I was like, "Damn, I'm Billy Flynn!'"

James Monroe Iglehart's Broadway credits include Freestyle Love Supreme, Hamilton, Aladdin (Tony Award, Drama Desk Award), Memphis, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. On television, he has been seen as Coriolanus Burt on Netflix's "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," Fox's "Gotham," Lance Strongbow on "Disney's Tangled."

Watch the full interview below!