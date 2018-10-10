VIDEO: Brush Up on the Broadway-Bound Cast of KISS ME, KATE!

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, the new Broadway production of the musical comedy Kiss Me, Kate has found its cast!

In the constellation of musical comedy masterpieces, Kiss Me, Kate shines as perhaps Broadway's most sparkling achievement. This is the winner of the first-ever Tony Award for Best Musical, alive with onstage romance, backstage passion, a hilarious book by Sam and Bella Spewack filled with comedy high and low, a dash of Shakespeare's Shrew, and the songwriting genius of Cole Porter at his stylish, sexy, sophisticated best, including "Too Darn Hot," "So In Love" and "Always True To You In My Fashion." Once again, Roundabout catapults you to musical comedy heaven, with a brand-new Kiss Me, Kate.

Before another op'nin', another show, get to know the new cast with some of their past performances!

Kelli O'Hara (Kate/Lilli Vanessi):

Will Chase (Petruchio/Fred Graham):

Corbin Bleu (Lucentio/Bill Calhoun):

Terence Archie (Harrison Howell):

Mel Johnson Jr. (Harry Trevor/Baptista):

Stephanie Styles (Lois Lane/Bianca):

Adrienne Walker (Hattie):

Kiss Me, Kate will begin preview performances on Thursday, February 14, 2019 and opens officially on Thursday, March 14, 2019. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Studio 54 on Broadway (254 W 54th St).

