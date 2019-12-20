VIDEO: Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Stops By Tamron Hall

The cast of Dear Evan Hansen stopped by Tamron Hall today to perform "You Will Be Found"!

The cast performance from the Tony Award-winning musical marks the first-ever Broadway performance on the Syndicated daytime talk show "Tamron Hall."

In addition to performing the iconic song -- written by Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winners Benj Pasek & Justin Paul -- Andrew Barth Feldman, who plays Evan Hansen, and Jessica Phillips, who plays his mom, spoke with to host Tamron Hall about how the cast interacts with fans both young and old who reach out to them, as well as the organizations the show supports that focus on mental health.

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Dear Evan Hansen features a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Academy Award and Tony winning composers Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, and direction by 4-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Greif. Dear Evan Hansen opened at the Music Box Theatre to rave reviews on December 4, 2016, where it's broken all box office records and has struck a chord with critics and audiences alike.

In addition to winning six Tony awards, Dear Evan Hansen has won numerous other awards, including the 2017 Drama League Award for Outstanding Musical Production and for the off-Broadway production, two Obie Awards, a Drama Desk Award, and two Outer Critics Circle Awards and two Helen Hayes Awards.

From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging, and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed, and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.





