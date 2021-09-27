Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Broadway's Best Walks the Red Carpet at the 2020 Tony Awards!

The Tony Awards were presented last night, September 26, 2021.

The big day has come and gone! After two and a half years of waiting, Broadway's biggest stars gathered last night at the Winter Garden Theatre to celebrate the 74th Annual Tony Awards.

Big winners of the night included Moulin Rouge!, which took home the most statues, winning in ten categories, along with A Christmas Carol, The Inheritance, Jagged Little Pill and A Soldier's Play- all of which took home multiple awards.

Before they were handed out, the stars walked the red carpet and reminisced about what they've missed most about live theatre over the past 18 months.



