VIDEO: Broadway Unites with Frontline Workers for Cover of 'Wait For Me' from HADESTOWN

Tilted Keyboard Studios (TKS) has just released a virtual cover of "Wait for Me" from the hit musical Hadestown. The purpose is to support a cause that is near and dear to their hearts: the return of theatre. Tilted Keyboard has partnered with The Actors Fund to raise money to support those in the industry who were truly hit hardest by the pandemic. This project boasts around 200 people from five continents, a large array of age ranges, personal backgrounds, and a scale of experience spanning from "never performed in front of anyone" to Tony-nominated actors. TKS is also lucky enough to partner with Michael Merritt and Brave Hearts For Broadway, to welcome a handful of frontline workers who wanted to show their love for theatre as well.

One year ago, Tilted Keyboard Studios released Another Day of Sun, a cover of the song from the movie La La Land that included around 150 people from across the globe to help raise money for the WHO Covid-19 Solidarity Relief Fund. This project was meant to show that, even in the toughest of times, it is important to continue to stay positive and look forward to brighter moments ahead.

Theatre has been one of the most difficult professions to return following the shutdown in 2020. With everyone adjusting to a new normal, theatre is trying to do the same. While some shows have been able to reopen, breakthrough cases and justifiably strict preventative guidelines for the actors and workers in the industry, have made the return of theatre very difficult. However, similar to the message from TKS' previous project, 'Wait For Me' encourages everyone to stay positive. The cover preaches that even when the odds are against us, we can work together to achieve a brighter tomorrow. As said in Hadestown, it's so important to try to see "the way the world could be, in spite of the way that it is."



In addition to the frontline workers, the video will feature cameos from several theatre professionals, including Petrina Bromley, Raymond Jaramillo McLeod, Madeline Fansler, Zachary Ford, Cordelia Comando, Clay Christopher, Marina Pires, Michael I. Haber, Jacob Louchheim, Abby Carlson, Allie Costa, Annie Raczko, Albert Garrido, Alyssa Click, Amber Kiara, Bella Grace Harris, Bridget Rose Perrotta, Eliza Morton, Elle Shaheen, Jamie Zeidman, Jonathan Tanigaki, Lindsay Zana, Ninoshka de Leon Gill, Saima Huq, Teresa Hui, to name a few.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization that fosters stability and resiliency and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan. Through offices in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, The Fund serves everyone in film, theater, television, music, opera, radio and dance with programs including social services and emergency financial assistance, health care and insurance counseling, housing, and secondary employment and training services. Visit www.actorsfund.org.

Tilted Keyboard Studios (TKS) is a production company that focuses on re-imagination in both musical theatre and music production. TKS's work focuses on two main aspects. First off, whether it's writing shows, songs, or librettos, we work diligently to ensure our own imaginative work is both unique and exciting. We also re-conceive others' works to put our own special spin, including re-orchestration, new lyrics, and altering to perform works in a different style than originally intended. As a company that launched during the COVID-19 Pandemic, TKS focuses on bending the norms of typical productions, and has focused on inclusivity and giving those who need a creative outlet a way to express themselves and their talents.. For more information, please visit www.tiltedkeyboard.com.