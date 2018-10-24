VIDEO: Broadway Stars Sang For Hurricane Florence Relief in Raleigh

Performers from some of the biggest hits on Broadway recently raised funds for hurricane relief and recovery during the Broadway Sings for Florence concert on Monday, Oct. 22 at Raleigh's Meymandi Concert Hall in the Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts.

All ticket sales and donations at the event were given to hurricane recovery efforts.

Craig Schulman, who has performed the lead roles in Les Misérables, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera and Jekyll and Hyde, has assembled a cast of Broadway veterans, who will sing selections from many of their favorite shows.

The cast included Schulman; Lawrence Clayton (The Color Purple, The Civil War, Dreamgirls, Ain't Nothing But the Blues); Lana Gordon (Disney's The Lion King, Chicago, The Color Purple); Tamra Hayden (Les Misérables, Cabaret, The Phantom of the Opera, Fiddler on the Roof); and Gary Mauer (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, Show Boat, The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber).

Watch clips from the event below, in a recent feature done by ABC 11.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You