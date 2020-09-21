VIDEO: Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) Extends Summer With New S.I.T.K.O.M.Episode

Watch this piece written by composer/lyricist, Georgia Stitt.

S.I.T.K.O.M. Summer Series shines on this month with a piece written by composer/lyricist, Georgia Stitt.

In collaboration with a patient at Ronald McDonald House New York, the vibrant song "Superheroes are Real" was born. Showcasing the vocal talents of Jesse Nager, Casey Erin Clark, and Genny Lis Padilla, BIV continues to expand their storytelling palate.

Executive Producer Michael McElroy and Co-Directors Danielle K. Thomas-Banks, Angela Grovey, and Marcus Paul James created this dynamic video which illuminates the incredible work BIV does at Ronald McDonald House New York. Featuring a new S.I.T.K.O.M. jingle written by Anastasia Talley and an introduction by Mandy Gonzalez, take a few minutes to be inspired by BIV's outreach work today. This installment gives hope that superheroes do exist, and anyone can transform into one.

