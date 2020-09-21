VIDEO: Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) Extends Summer With New S.I.T.K.O.M.Episode
Watch this piece written by composer/lyricist, Georgia Stitt.
S.I.T.K.O.M. Summer Series shines on this month with a piece written by composer/lyricist, Georgia Stitt.
In collaboration with a patient at Ronald McDonald House New York, the vibrant song "Superheroes are Real" was born. Showcasing the vocal talents of Jesse Nager, Casey Erin Clark, and Genny Lis Padilla, BIV continues to expand their storytelling palate.
Executive Producer Michael McElroy and Co-Directors Danielle K. Thomas-Banks, Angela Grovey, and Marcus Paul James created this dynamic video which illuminates the incredible work BIV does at Ronald McDonald House New York. Featuring a new S.I.T.K.O.M. jingle written by Anastasia Talley and an introduction by Mandy Gonzalez, take a few minutes to be inspired by BIV's outreach work today. This installment gives hope that superheroes do exist, and anyone can transform into one.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Up on the Marquee: THE MUSIC MAN Prepares for Broadway's Return at the Winter Garden Theater
Broadway just got a little bit brighter! The marquee for The Music Man is now up at the Winter Garden Theatre. Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy A...
10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
Looking for something fun to do? Get up and dance with these tutorials from Disney on Broadway, Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, Hairspray ...
Broadway Jukebox: 75 Astonishing Act 1 Finales
The greatest creators of Broadway musicals know how best to wrap up an Act- in a major way. Some of the most hummable, memorable tunes in the musical ...
City Center Announces Upcoming Encores! Productions of THE LIFE, THE TAP DANCE KID and More
New York City Center President & CEO Arlene Shuler today announced the musical productions in development as part of the next chapter of the longstand...
VIDEO: The NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION College Top 8 Announced TONIGHT!
This week the judges will review the top 8 performers and provide feedback for them to use in their next performances which will be voted on by the pu...
Broadway Flea Market and Grand Auction Goes Virtual Today
The Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction goes online for the first time today, Sunday, September 20, 2020. ...