VIDEO: Bobby Cannavale, Emily Skeggs, and More Perform in Symphony Space's SELECTED SHORTS

Symphony Space has launched a virtual edition of its Selected Shorts series!

On Wednesday, May 13 with the theme "Best Laid Plans," actors Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman, Medea), Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock, Grand Horizons), Emily Skeggs (Fun Home, When We Rise), and Allison Williams (Get Out, Girls) performed stories that speak to the heart of something we are all collectively experiencing.

The lineup was as follows:

Riding Solo by Simon Rich

Performed by Maulik Pancholy

Miss Laura's School for Esquire Men by Carmen Maria Machado

Performed by Emily Skeggs T

he Meeting by Aimee Bender

Performed by Allison Williams

Magnificent Desolation by Jess Walter

Performed by Bobby Cannavale





