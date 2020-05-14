Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Bobby Cannavale, Emily Skeggs, and More Perform in Symphony Space's SELECTED SHORTS
Symphony Space has launched a virtual edition of its Selected Shorts series!
On Wednesday, May 13 with the theme "Best Laid Plans," actors Bobby Cannavale (The Irishman, Medea), Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock, Grand Horizons), Emily Skeggs (Fun Home, When We Rise), and Allison Williams (Get Out, Girls) performed stories that speak to the heart of something we are all collectively experiencing.
Watch the full show below!
The lineup was as follows:
Riding Solo by Simon Rich
Performed by Maulik Pancholy
Miss Laura's School for Esquire Men by Carmen Maria Machado
Performed by Emily Skeggs T
he Meeting by Aimee Bender
Performed by Allison Williams
Magnificent Desolation by Jess Walter
Performed by Bobby Cannavale