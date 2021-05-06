VIDEO: Billy Porter is Excited for Broadway's Return

James Corden connects with Billy Porter who is in London, and the two share their optimism for the return of Broadway in New York this Summer.

And Billy offers a powerful fashion affirmation to James before he shares what motivated him to make such a lasting impact with his self expression through his fashion.

Then, James asks the "Pose" star about why they're deciding to wrap up the series after this season.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below!

Billy Porter is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, and Golden Globe-nominated, actor, singer, director, composer, and playwright from Pittsburgh, PA.

His electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose" earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics' Choice Award nomination. On screen, Porter recently appeared on "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and Baz Luhrman's "The Get Down" on Netflix.

A veteran of the theatre, Porter recently reprised his role as Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and TONY AWARDS for Best Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway acting credits include the Tony nominated Broadway musical, Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Cafe, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).