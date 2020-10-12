VIDEO: Billy Porter, Tituss Burgess and More Celebrate Ben Vereen's 74th Birthday!
The non-profit Black Broadway Men wish the legendary Ben Vereen a happy birthday!
Tony and Emmy award- winner Billy Porter, Emmy nominee Tituss Burgess, Tony- winner George Faison, Emmy nominee Brandon Victor Dixon and over 90 talented Black men of the Theatre & Broadway community join founder Anthony Wayne and the non-profit organization Black Broadway Men to celebrate Tony award winner and TV/film legend Mr. Ben Vereen for his 74th birthday.
On Saturday, October 10th, Black Broadway Men, in association with Torrey Russell and the Las Vegas based organization Broadway in the Hood, joined in their 10th Anniversary celebration to honor Ben Vereen and his incredible career by lending their voices via video message to a live virtual event.
This incredible 4-minute tribute video was included in the montage dedicated to Mr. Vereen and all his accomplishments. Others celebratory tributes include Gladys Knight, Bubba Knight & Maya Angelou.
Black Broadway Men is a new and exciting non-profit organization which utilizes social and educational opportunities to strengthen the bond of healing and unity for ALL Black men in both the Broadway and theatre community. This organization includes men (and those who identify as such) who are actors, singers, dancers, directors, writers, musicians, lighting designers, costume designers, set designers, makeup artist, producers, choreographers, any crew members who give their time and attention in front or behind the stage.
To learn more visit www.BLACKBROADWAYMEN.org.
