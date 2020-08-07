VIDEO: Billy Porter Speaks the Words of Toni Morrison for INTO ACTION - 'There is No Time for Despair, No Place for Self-Pity'

INTO ACTION is a four-day celebration that began on August 6, and will continue on August 7, 12, and 18.

Watch Billy Porter speak the words of Toni Morrison for INTO ACTION.

"This is precisely the time when artists go to work. There is no time for despair, no place for self-pity, no need for silence, no room for fear. We speak, we write, we do language. That is how civilizations heal."

"INTO ACTION" is a four-day celebration that is taking place on August 6, 7, 12, and 18. Wednesday, Aug. 6, marked the 55th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act. In honor of the day, "INTO ACTION" is being broadcast from the Lincoln Memorial, Atlanta, Milwaukee, Miami, New Orleans, Los Angeles, and other locations. There, speakers will advocate for Black political power, bring awareness to voter suppression and voting rights, and celebrate those still fighting for change today. Guests include John Legend, Usher, Stacey Abrams, Common, Billy Porter, Kendrick Sampson, Chuck D, Emma Gonzalez, and so many more.

"INTO ACTION" has an aim to encourage Black people to unite, reclaim their power, assert their rights, and continue to speak out about social justice for a better tomorrow.

