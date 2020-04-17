VIDEO: Billy Porter Launches The Barba 'Quarancuts' Virtual Hair School Series!
One of the less discussed challenges of the lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak has been that individuals all over are finding themselves in dire need of a haircut with spouses, partners, parents and children are suddenly being drafted as amateur barbers and stylists - with potentially catastrophic (stylistic) results.
To help remedy the situation and deliver some much-needed relief, New York City's Up-Scale men's grooming boutique Barba, in partnership with agency, Terri & Sandy has launched the Quarancuts Virtual Hair School.
Each day, Barba's Owner and Master Stylist, Xavier Cruz, will guide student "stylists" through the techniques of men's haircuts online using Zoom. Anyone interested in taking the "course" can Direct Message (DM) Barba on Instagram, with all Quarancuts sessions airing simultaneously on IGTV so that friends, family and the wider community can get in on the lesson.
Every ground-breaking initiative must have a first star and the first amateur stylist to attend Quarancuts was Grammy-winning singer, Tony-winning actor, and renowned style icon Billy Porter, who enlisted to cut his husband Adam Smith's hair.
Of his first Quarancuts experience Billy Porter said, "My nerves faded away with Xavier's guidance. Humbling and Fabulous!" His husband Adam added, "Xavier saved the day teaching my husband how to give me a desperately needed trim"
Xavier Cruz of Barba says, "Without a doubt, these are hard times, but not all is lost. Quarancuts puts us closer together. We created this program to not only make us feel great over our appearance, but to also have fun. We will certainly have some good laughs during our sessions."
