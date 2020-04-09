VIDEO: Billy Porter, Christy Altomare, Ethan Slater & More Join Michael Korte's #YouWillBeFoundChallenge

Broadway producer Michael Korte is looking to spread hope through the Covid-19 epidemic by inviting the musical theatre community to join in the #YouWillBeFoundChallenge.

To jumpstart the challenge, Broadway stars Billy Porter, Natalie Weiss, Lillias White, Christy Altomare, Ethan Slater, Merle Dandridge, Javier Munoz, James Monroe Iglehart & Daphne Rubin Vega all joined Korte in submitting entries to the challenge!

Watch the #YouWillBeFoundChallenge welcome video below!

Michael is encouraging anyone wanting to spread the hopeful message of 'You Will Be Found' to submit a video of themselves singing a portion of the song to social media using the #YouWillBeFoundChallenge. It's his hope that filling timelines with the uplifting message of the Dear Evan Hansen song will help spread hope and optimism through these trying times. Korte also hopes the challenge will be an outlet for all future Broadway stars to share their gift with the world.

Michael Korte is known for producing some of YouTube's more viral Broadway videos including #HAM4BEY, 'Hercules Muses Medley' and more!





