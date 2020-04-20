VIDEO: Billy Hipkins Shares His Award Winning Bonnets in the Latest Episode of FINISHING THE BONNET

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS has created the series Finishing the Bonnet to give theater lovers a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of a Broadway bonnet.

Follow along as legendary Easter Bonnet designer Billy Hipkins creates a one-of-a-kind bonnet in honor of Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund.

The noted Broadway dresser and designer of bonnets for The Book of Mormon, The Band's Visit, The Phantom of the Opera and more gives us a a rarely seen, behind-the-scenes look at the creation of a Broadway bonnet.

In this episode, Hipkins looks back at his favorite two bonnets from the more than 17 he has created for Broadway Cares' Easter Bonnet Competition. This episode also features bonnets designed by Tracey Fess and Cheryl Stern, Phillips Stoehr, Jack White, Jennifer Perry and Blaine Krauss, Melissa Joy Crawford, Matthew Keating and Ilya Vett, Dustin Cross, Richard J. Hinds and Eric Reynolds, and Ricky Yates.





