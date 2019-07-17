VIDEO: Beyonce Releases Music Video for 'Spirit' from THE LION KING

Beyonce will release a new album titled, "The Lion King: The Gift" which will feature an array of songs inspired by The Lion King, performed by global artists. Beyonce has released the music video for the first single, 'Spirit,' off of the album.

In the new video, clips from the movie are mixed with shots by waterfalls, bodies of water, and mountains and in night and daytime settings. It features Beyoncé, a cast of dancers, and even her daughter Blue Ivy, who makes a cameo.

Watch the music video below!

Spirit is written and performed by Beyonce, and co-written by IIya Salmanzadeh and Timothy McKenzie.

The singer discussed the project in a new statement, saying, "This is sonic cinema...This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn't one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip hop and Afro Beat."

She continued, "I wanted to put everyone on their own journey to link the storyline. Each song was written to reflect the film's storytelling that gives THE LISTENER a chance to imagine their own imagery, while listening to a new contemporary interpretation. It was important that the music was not only performed by the most interesting and talented artists but also produced by the best African producers. Authenticity and heart were important to me."

The full album will be released in conjunction with the film's opening on July 19.





