VIDEO: Betty Buckley and the Cast of HELLO, DOLLY! Pay Tribute to Carol Channing

After Tuesday night's performance of Hello, Dolly!, Betty Buckley and the cast took to the stage during the curtain call to pay tribute to Carol Channing, who originated the role of Dolly.

Watch the heartwarming speech below:

BroadwayWorld learned of Channing's passing on Tuesday, January 16. She died at 12:31am on Tuesday, January 15th, 2019, at home in Rancho Mirage, CA of natural causes.

A recipient of the 1995 Lifetime Achievement Tony Award, Ms. Channing has been a star of international acclaim since a Time magazine cover story hailed her performance as Lorelei Lee in "Gentleman Prefer Blondes" writing; "Perhaps once in a decade a nova explodes above the Great White Way with enough brilliance to re-illumine the whole gaudy legend of show business." Since her 1948 Broadway debut in Blitzstein's "No For An Answer," her Broadway appearances have included "So Proudly We Hail," "Let's Face It," "Lend An Ear," "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Show Girl," "Pygmalion," "The Millionairess," "The Vamp," "Four On A Garden," and "Wonderful Town." In addition to receiving a special Tony Award in 1968, she won the Tony Award in 1964 for her legendary portrayal of Dolly Levi in Jerry Herman's "Hello, Dolly!"

Read her full obituary here.

