VIDEO: Ben Rauch, Rachel York, Christine Pedi and More Release 'Stay At Home'

As coronavirus cases begin to increase nationwide, American Songwriting Award-Winner Ben Rauch (The Emoji Song) has teamed up with several theater and television stars to release the new single, "Stay At Home" The song is now available on music platforms such as ITunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, and more. Rauch is joined by Rachel York (Head Over Heels, City of Angels, Les Misérables, Victor/Victoria) Christine Pedi (Sirius XM Radio, Chicago, Forbidden Broadway, Spamilton), Kay Trinidad (Hadestown, The Little Mermaid), Tony Chiroldes (In the Heights, The Capeman, Sympathy Jones), Michael-Demby Caine (Ragtime, Victor / Victoria, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Beauty and the Beast), Peter Brown (The Water Coolers, International tour), Rita Markova (The Fantasticks, Homer's Odyssey, Prospect Theater's Hidden Sky), and Devon Goffman (U.S. tours of On Your Feet, Motown the Musical, Jersey Boys) who appears in the video as Governor Andrew Cuomo. The video was edited by Peter Paris, and costumes were coordinated by Elizabeth Flores.

Watch below!





Proceeds from purchases of the song will go to benefit the Frontline Families Fund, which provides direct financial support and educational scholarships to the children of heathcare workers who have died of Covid-19.



STAY AT HOME is a funny, upbeat, but serious song for our current times.



"So many people aren't able to stay home and so from the bottom of my heart, I thank each and every one of our front line and essential workers for their heroic work each day," says Rauch. "We made this in the hopes it would lift spirits during these insane times, while also raising money for an incredible cause. Hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it!"

