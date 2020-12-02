VIDEO: Ben Rauch, Rachel York, Christine Pedi and More Release 'Stay At Home'
Proceeds from purchases of the song will go to benefit the Frontline Families Fund.
As coronavirus cases begin to increase nationwide, American Songwriting Award-Winner Ben Rauch (The Emoji Song) has teamed up with several theater and television stars to release the new single, "Stay At Home" The song is now available on music platforms such as ITunes, Amazon Music, Spotify, and more. Rauch is joined by Rachel York (Head Over Heels, City of Angels, Les Misérables, Victor/Victoria) Christine Pedi (Sirius XM Radio, Chicago, Forbidden Broadway, Spamilton), Kay Trinidad (Hadestown, The Little Mermaid), Tony Chiroldes (In the Heights, The Capeman, Sympathy Jones), Michael-Demby Caine (Ragtime, Victor / Victoria, Smokey Joe's Cafe, Beauty and the Beast), Peter Brown (The Water Coolers, International tour), Rita Markova (The Fantasticks, Homer's Odyssey, Prospect Theater's Hidden Sky), and Devon Goffman (U.S. tours of On Your Feet, Motown the Musical, Jersey Boys) who appears in the video as Governor Andrew Cuomo. The video was edited by Peter Paris, and costumes were coordinated by Elizabeth Flores.
Watch below!
Proceeds from purchases of the song will go to benefit the Frontline Families Fund, which provides direct financial support and educational scholarships to the children of heathcare workers who have died of Covid-19. https://bit.ly/3mfdneF
STAY AT HOME is a funny, upbeat, but serious song for our current times.
"So many people aren't able to stay home and so from the bottom of my heart, I thank each and every one of our front line and essential workers for their heroic work each day," says Rauch. "We made this in the hopes it would lift spirits during these insane times, while also raising money for an incredible cause. Hope you enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it!"
More Hot Stories For You
-
Photo: Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals TICK, TICK...BOOM! Has Wrapped Filming
Lin-Manuel Miranda announced yesterday that the upcoming film adaptation of Tick, Tick...Boom! has wrapped filming. ...
Showcasing Stage Mag: RATATOUILLE THE MUSICAL
Using our new program Stage Mag, we created a virtual program for TikTok's Ratatouille the Musical!...
Will HAMILTON Be the First Broadway Show to Re-Open in 2021?
History might have its eyes on Hamilton in 2021, as the musical could be the first show to re-open on Broadway. Broadway shows remain shutdown through...
VIDEO: Disney On Broadway Sings 'Let It Go' On The Disney Holiday Singalong!
Tonight's ABC Disney Holiday Singalong included a very special performance from the Disney on Broadway family!...
PHOTO: First Look at Samantha Barks as Elsa in West End FROZEN
Samantha Barks will take the stage as Queen Elsa in the West End production of Frozen beginning next year....
Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKellen and Dame Maggie Smith Take Part in FOR ONE KNIGHT ONLY Tonight
Tonight is For One Knight Only, a special evening of intimate conversation with British acting legends Dame Judi Dench, Sir Derek Jacobi, Sir Ian McKe...