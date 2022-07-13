VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of THE MUSIC MAN at the Olney Theatre Center, Featuring Deaf and Hearing Actors

Olney Theatre Center is presenting a revolutionary production of Meredith Willson's The Music Man that not only features a Deaf actor, James Caverly in the lead role of Harold Hill, but is generated by a company and creative team that consists of half Deaf and half hearing artists.

PBS NewsHour went behind the scenes of the production, and chatted with the members of the cast and crew.

Check out the video below!

The musical transforms Willson's utopian vision of River City, into a place where Deaf and hearing people coexist in community. Co-directed by renowned Deaf performer Sandra Mae Frank and Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma's artistic director Michael Baron, The Music Man began previews in Olney's Mainstage on June 17, and opened officially on June 23 with a scheduled run through July 24, 2022.

