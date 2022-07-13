Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Behind the Scenes of THE MUSIC MAN at the Olney Theatre Center, Featuring Deaf and Hearing Actors

PBS NewsHour went behind the scenes of the production, and chatted with the members of the cast and crew.

Jul. 13, 2022  

Olney Theatre Center is presenting a revolutionary production of Meredith Willson's The Music Man that not only features a Deaf actor, James Caverly in the lead role of Harold Hill, but is generated by a company and creative team that consists of half Deaf and half hearing artists.

Check out the video below!

The musical transforms Willson's utopian vision of River City, into a place where Deaf and hearing people coexist in community. Co-directed by renowned Deaf performer Sandra Mae Frank and Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma's artistic director Michael Baron, The Music Man began previews in Olney's Mainstage on June 17, and opened officially on June 23 with a scheduled run through July 24, 2022.

Tickets are available from $42 - $85 and can be purchased at olneytheatre.org or 301-924-3400. All performances of The Music Man are performed in ASL and Spoken English and are open captioned.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



