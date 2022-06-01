VIDEO: Because it's June! Watch Leslie Uggams' Iconic Performance of 'June is Bustin' Out All Over'

It's that time of year again! We're celebrating June 1 with the iconic video of Leslie Uggams singing 'June is Bustin' Out All Over' from Carousel!

Uggams' performance has gone down in musical theatre history due to her flubbing the lyrics, and making up her own, but sticking the landing nonetheless! In later years, Uggams clarified that the song was not in her usual repertoire, and she was following lyrics on large cue cards, when the person holding them slipped and fell into the mud.