VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Talks Performing With Ben Platt For Sondheim's 90th, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Last night on the at-home edition of The Late Late Show, Beanie Feldstein appeared as a guest!

James Corden caught up with Beanie, safe in quarantine in the home she grew up in, to talk about living her best life on conference calls doing trivia nights in costume, and performing "It Takes Two" with Ben Platt for Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday celebration.

Beanie also shares her most prized piece of celebrity memorabilia.

Check out the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You