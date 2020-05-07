Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Talks Performing With Ben Platt For Sondheim's 90th, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Last night on the at-home edition of The Late Late Show, Beanie Feldstein appeared as a guest!

James Corden caught up with Beanie, safe in quarantine in the home she grew up in, to talk about living her best life on conference calls doing trivia nights in costume, and performing "It Takes Two" with Ben Platt for Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday celebration.

Beanie also shares her most prized piece of celebrity memorabilia.

Check out the video below!

