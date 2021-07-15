VIDEO: Barry Sonnenfeld Explains How SCHMIGADOON! Turned Him Into a Broadway Believer

Ever wish you could wake up and find yourself in a musical? Starting tomorrow, you can live the dream with Apple TV+'s new series, Schmigadoon!- a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals. Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love."

It's not a fantasy that series director Barry Sonnenfeld ever found himself having. "I had no joy or interest in musical theatre," he admitted. "I was not a musical theatre guy, but I studied how they were shot."

Despite his initial lack of interest in the genre, even Barry could not contain his excitement for the material after seeing the cast in action. "In pre-production we had a table read. We were reading at it was funny... and we got to episode 4 or 5 and Kristin Chenoweth had memorized her 4-minute song. She was doing a performance there at the table read! She finished and got a standing ovation from the room. And at that moment I thought, 'This can work!' The dancing and singing and acting from this cast is just amazing."

Tune in tomorrow, July 16, to find out just how amazing. The first two episodes will air (followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday) and while you wait, find out more about Barry's experience creating the musical series in the exclusive interview below!