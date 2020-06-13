Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Introduces Joe Biden at Fundraiser Event: 'God Willing, Will Be the Next President of the United States'

Barbra Streisand introduced Joe Biden at a Zoom fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund last night, June 12.

"It is my great pleasure to introduce a man who is a gentleman, a statesman, who in 48 years of government service has been a voice of reason, experience, and compassion," she said in his introduction. "Who, God willing, will be the next president of the United States."

