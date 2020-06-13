VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Introduces Joe Biden at Fundraiser Event: 'God Willing, Will Be the Next President of the United States'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Barbra Streisand introduced Joe Biden at a Zoom fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund last night, June 12.

"It is my great pleasure to introduce a man who is a gentleman, a statesman, who in 48 years of government service has been a voice of reason, experience, and compassion," she said in his introduction. "Who, God willing, will be the next president of the United States."

Watch the video below.

Was thrilled to introduce Vice President Biden last night at a Zoom fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund! @JoeBiden pic.twitter.com/ljYxASy1e5 - Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) June 13, 2020

Related Articles