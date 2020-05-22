VIDEO: BIG Theatre Company Shares New Virtual Musical, 'While We Wait'

Check out WHILE WE WAIT - an original virtual musical from BIG Theatre Company (FringeNYC, Midtown International Theatre Festival). Recently featured in the Pittsburgh Playhouse's Living Room Cabaret, WHILE WE WAIT follows eight friends as they navigate an unprecedented global quarantine.

The musical is comprised of three short acts, available to view below, and at the BIG Theatre Company website or YouTube channel.

WHILE WE WAIT features Theresa Burns (My Big Gay Italian Wedding, Temple of the Souls), Laura Borrego, Ken Kruper (Don't Tell Mama Piano Bar), Caitlyn Mason, Sarah Misch (Girls Night! The Musical), Justin Phillips (The Story Pirates), Jon Randhawa and Mike Wirsch (The Ded Sullivan Show). The musical was created by Olivia Hartle (Artistic Director, BIG Theatre Company), Ken Kruper, Jon Randhawa, and Mike Wirsch.

ACT I: ZOOM IN (10:55)

ACT II: DANGER (7:57)

ACT III: ZOOM OUT (9:21)

BIG Theatre Company is also accepting donations on their website to support independent theatre artists who are experiencing sudden hardship due to COVID-19.

