VIDEO: BIG Theatre Company Shares New Virtual Musical, 'While We Wait'
Check out WHILE WE WAIT - an original virtual musical from BIG Theatre Company (FringeNYC, Midtown International Theatre Festival). Recently featured in the Pittsburgh Playhouse's Living Room Cabaret, WHILE WE WAIT follows eight friends as they navigate an unprecedented global quarantine.
The musical is comprised of three short acts, available to view below, and at the BIG Theatre Company website or YouTube channel.
WHILE WE WAIT features Theresa Burns (My Big Gay Italian Wedding, Temple of the Souls), Laura Borrego, Ken Kruper (Don't Tell Mama Piano Bar), Caitlyn Mason, Sarah Misch (Girls Night! The Musical), Justin Phillips (The Story Pirates), Jon Randhawa and Mike Wirsch (The Ded Sullivan Show). The musical was created by Olivia Hartle (Artistic Director, BIG Theatre Company), Ken Kruper, Jon Randhawa, and Mike Wirsch.
ACT I: ZOOM IN (10:55)
ACT II: DANGER (7:57)
ACT III: ZOOM OUT (9:21)
BIG Theatre Company is also accepting donations on their website to support independent theatre artists who are experiencing sudden hardship due to COVID-19.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
As Broadway World reported last week, Broadway veteran Nick Cordero finally woke up from a coma that was a result of complications from coronavirus, w... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch Full BOMBSHELL Concert, Plus a Virtual SMASH Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE will present a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuring... (read more)
Official: Musical Version of SMASH is Being Adapted for Broadway
SMASH is setting its sights on Broadway with a creative dream team and an official title of SMASH, A New Musical. The news was announced today by Stev... (read more)
STAR TREK: VOYAGER to Celebrate 25th Anniversary With Cast Reunion On STARS IN THE HOUSE
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that the cast of 'Star Trek: Voyager' will reunite LIVE on 'Stars In The House' on Tuesday, May 26th at... (read more)
THE SOUND OF MUSIC LIVE to Stream This Weekend Starring Carrie Underwood, Audra McDonald & More
This Friday, May 22 at 2pm EST, Rodgers and Hammerstein's timeless musical classic The Sound of Music is premiering on The Shows Must Go On, where it ... (read more)
LISTEN: Phillipa Soo Sings Demo of 'How Far I'll Go' From MOANA
Lin-Manuel Miranda has released an early demo of How Far I'll Go, from Moana! The demo was sung by Phillipa Soo in the basement of the Public Theater,... (read more)