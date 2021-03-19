VIDEO: Ashley Brown, Michael James Scott, Kissy Simmons & Josh Strickland Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality for a while, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Disney on Broadway favorites Ashley Brown, Michael James Scott, Kissy Simmons and Josh Strickland, who will all appear in "The Music of Disney on Broadway"- a live, theatrical concert at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center's Frontyard Festival this Saturday and Sunday, March 20 and 21.

"We're really thankful to be together and singing, and bringing live theatre back," said Brown. "Of course, we're singing songs from every Disney on Broadway show ever, and to be able to revisit the characters that changed our lives is just so exciting."

"I feel so honored and so excited to be here with my three friends," added Simmons.

Brown, who originated the title role in Disney's Mary Poppins; Scott, the award-winning "Genie" in Disney's Aladdin; Simmons, best known as "Nala" in Disney's The Lion King; and Strickland, who created the leading role in Disney's Tarzan, will be joined on stage by a live band to bring to life classic favorites from The Lion King, Tarzan, Mary Poppins, Aladdin, Hercules, The Little Mermaid, Newsies, Beauty and the Beast, Aida, High School Musical, Freaky Friday and Frozen. Click here for tickets!

"It's so cool because there's not much going on right now, so we take it strongly that this is one of the only things happening," said Strickland. "We're so honored and so blessed to be able to share this music with the community in a safe way."

"We can't stop smiling because we're like kids on Christmas morning. This is our life, our joy, our passion... and now we get to experience it again. We're are not taking this lightly- that we get to be a part of the moving forward with one of the first live Broadway events in our country," added Scott.

Check out the full interview below!