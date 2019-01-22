VIDEO: Ashely Parker Angel, Kyle Dean Massey & More Channel Their Inner Boy Band in WICKED's Latest Out Of Oz Installment

What happens when boy band meets Broadway? In the latest installment of Out Of Oz, Ashely Parker Angel, Kyle Dean Massey, Jeff Heimbrock, Daniel Quadrino, and Jeremy Thompson perform "What Is This Feeling?" with a twist!

The Broadway company currently includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Katie Rose Clarke as Glinda, Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Ryan McCartan as Fiyero, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, Kristen Martin as Nessarose, and Jesse JP Johnson as Boq.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

