VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Teases What to Expect From the Tony Awards on CBS MORNINGS

Ariana DeBose appeared on CBS Mornings today to discuss hosting the 75th Annual Tony Awards this Sunday, June 12.

DeBose discussed her previous experiences as a Tony nominee, gave advice to this year's nominees, and teased how they will be honoring Broadway swings and understudies at this year's ceremony.

"I have many things up my sleeve. And it's from a real, genuine place because the reality is, those are the folks who have kept Broadway alive. And it's not just swings and understudies, it's also dance captains, associates, stage managers, everyone in the pit," DeBose said. "So those are the folks we're focused on shining very genuine, bright light on because the show must go on. We can't do it without every single person."

The 75th Annual Tony Awards are set to air 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

The CBS broadcast will be preceded by "The Tony Awards: Act One," which will kick off the evening with an hour of exclusive content streaming live on Paramount+* from 7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT, hosted by Emmy Award-winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough.

The Tony Awards are also set to include appearances by RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Bryan Cranston, Cynthia Erivo, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Samuel L Jackson, Nathan Lane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more. Check out the full list of presenters here.

For more information on tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards please visit: www.TonyAwards.com/tickets.

