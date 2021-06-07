VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Talks About Filming IN THE HEIGHTS on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN!

Anthony Ramos talks about "In the Heights" and why he had one of his best on-set experiences while filming the movie.

Watch the clip from "Live With Kelly and Ryan" below!

Ramos also reflects on the day he found out he'd been cast in "Hamilton" - he was fired from his job at Radio City Music Hall that same day. Find out more in this clip.

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015.



In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can also be seen in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters" and in the 2020 DreamWorks Animation film "Trolls World Tour" as techno ruler King Trollex. He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It."



Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming In The Heights film as Usnavi. The Jon M. Chu-directed movie musical will be released in theaters and on HBO Max this Friday, June 11th.