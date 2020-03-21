VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Sings 'Brief Time' As Part of TodayTix's Intermission Mission Series!

Click Here for More Articles on TodayTix

Annaleigh Ashford kicked off TodayTix's Intermission Mission series, to raise money for The Actors Fund.

Ashford sang the song "Brief Time" and accompanied herself on her son's toy piano.

Check out the video below!

The Intermission Mission is in support of The Actors Fund. Beginning on Friday, March 20 at 6PM, TodayTix will share exclusive videos of very special at-home performances from members of the Broadway community on TodayTix's social channels. In an effort to support each other artistically, emotionally, and financially, we gently encourage you, as you enjoy these performances, to consider paying an "admission" in the form of a donation to The Actors Fund. Your donation, however big or small, will be immeasurably helpful in this time of need.





