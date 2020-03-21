VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Sings 'Brief Time' As Part of TodayTix's Intermission Mission Series!
Annaleigh Ashford kicked off TodayTix's Intermission Mission series, to raise money for The Actors Fund.
Ashford sang the song "Brief Time" and accompanied herself on her son's toy piano.
Check out the video below!
@annaleighashford is kicking off #TheIntermissionMission! To learn more about The Actors Fund and to donate, visit the link in bio.
A post shared by TodayTix (@todaytix) on Mar 20, 2020 at 2:59pm PDT
The Intermission Mission is in support of The Actors Fund. Beginning on Friday, March 20 at 6PM, TodayTix will share exclusive videos of very special at-home performances from members of the Broadway community on TodayTix's social channels. In an effort to support each other artistically, emotionally, and financially, we gently encourage you, as you enjoy these performances, to consider paying an "admission" in the form of a donation to The Actors Fund. Your donation, however big or small, will be immeasurably helpful in this time of need.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter today to bring music to us all in a time of social distancing and self isolation. Yesterday he asked his Twitter f... (read more)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Accepts Andrew Lloyd Webber's Play-Off Challenge With JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Tune
This afternoon, Andrew Lloyd Webber challenged Lin-Manuel Miranda to a play off! Challenge accepted.... (read more)
Watch Kristen Bell Dance to DEAR EVAN HANSEN Outside of Dax Shepard's Window As He Self-Isolates
Kristen Bell posted a video on Instagram today of herself and her kids dancing to 'Waving Through a Window' from Dear Evan Hansen for husband Dax Shep... (read more)
Video: Hugh Jackman Covers DEAR EVAN HANSEN From Quarantine
Joining the many stars entertaining fans from quarantine, the great Hugh Jackman took a seat at the piano to cover Dear Evan Hansen's 'You Will Be Fou... (read more)
Seth Rogen Live-Tweets Reactions to CATS Film While 'Pretty Stoned'
Seth Rogen took to Twitter last night, in honor of the Cats film being released digitally, to live-tweet his reactions to the film while stoned.... (read more)
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Sings 'You'll Be Back' From HAMILTON
As part of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda's ongoing Twitter 'playoff,' Webber has posted a new video of himself singing 'You'll Be Back' f... (read more)