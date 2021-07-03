VIDEO: Ann Harada Recalls the Magic of Making SCHMIGADOON!

Ever wish your life was a musical? Later this month, live the dream with Apple TV+'s new series, Schmigadoon!- a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals. Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love."

The much-anticipated new series stars a slew of Broadway favorites, including Ann Harada, who plays the mayor's wife, Florence Menlove.

"I'm so proud to be a part of [Schmigadoon!]," Harada told BroadwayWorld. "Obviously, we shot this in the middle of the pandemic. None of us were able to perform at all... but to suddenly find myself in a world where I got to hang out with Kristin [Chenoweth] and Alan [Cumming] and Aaron [Tveit] and Ariana [DeBose] and doing something super fun with your own people who get you... that was thrilling."

Tune in on Friday, July 16 for the first two episodes (followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday) and while you wait, find out more about Ann's experience creating the musical series in the exclusive interview below!