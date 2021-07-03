Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SCHMIGADOON!
Click Here for More Articles on SCHMIGADOON!

VIDEO: Ann Harada Recalls the Magic of Making SCHMIGADOON!

pixeltracker

Schmigadoon! airs on Apple TV+ on Friday, July 16.

Jul. 3, 2021  

Ever wish your life was a musical? Later this month, live the dream with Apple TV+'s new series, Schmigadoon!- a parody of iconic Golden Age musicals. Schmigadoon! stars Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key as a couple on a backpacking trip designed to reinvigorate their relationship who discover a magical town living in a 1940s musical. They then learn that they can't leave until they find "true love."

The much-anticipated new series stars a slew of Broadway favorites, including Ann Harada, who plays the mayor's wife, Florence Menlove.

"I'm so proud to be a part of [Schmigadoon!]," Harada told BroadwayWorld. "Obviously, we shot this in the middle of the pandemic. None of us were able to perform at all... but to suddenly find myself in a world where I got to hang out with Kristin [Chenoweth] and Alan [Cumming] and Aaron [Tveit] and Ariana [DeBose] and doing something super fun with your own people who get you... that was thrilling."

Tune in on Friday, July 16 for the first two episodes (followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday) and while you wait, find out more about Ann's experience creating the musical series in the exclusive interview below!

VIDEO: Ann Harada Recalls the Magic of Making SCHMIGADOON!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Elle McLemore
Elle McLemore
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Asmeret Ghebremichael
Laura Osnes
Laura Osnes

From This Author BroadwayWorld TV