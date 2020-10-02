VIDEO: Anika Noni Rose, Kerry Butler, Norm Lewis, Hailey Kilgore, and More Perform 'Help is on the Way'

The anthem is usually performed at the end of the Easter Bonnet Competition every year.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS didn't get to present the 2020 edition of the Easter Bonnet Competition, which would have ended, as the show has since 1995, with the anthem "Help is on the Way."

So, David Friedman, who wrote the song, gathered Broadway stars who have performed the Bonnets finale in the past and an army of other voices - some quite familiar, some soon-to-be - to create a virtual rendition that we share today, October 1, at the start of our new fiscal year.

Check out the video below!

