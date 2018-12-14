VIDEO: Andrew Rannells and Don Cheadle Star in the New Teaser for BLACK MONDAY

SHOWTIME has released the official poster and a new teaser for its upcoming comedy series BLACK MONDAY. The series stars and is executive produced by Emmy® nominee and Golden Globe Award winner Don Cheadle and stars two-time Tony Award nominee and Grammy® winner Andrew Rannells (Girls) and Regina Hall (Girls Trip). Screen Actors Guild® Award winner Paul Scheer (Veep) also stars. BLACK MONDAY was created by David Caspe (Happy Endings) and Jordan Cahan (My Best Friend's Girl), who serve as executive producers and showrunners. Emmy nominees Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg (Preacher, Superbad, Future Man) are executive producers and directed the pilot. The 10-episode series will premiere on Sunday, January 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT .

BLACK MONDAY takes viewers back to October 19, 1987 - aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. To this day, no one knows who "caused it" ... until now. It's the story of how a group of OUTSIDERS took on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and ended up CRASHING the world's largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine and the glass ceiling.

A co-production between Showtime and Sony Pictures Television, BLACK MONDAY guest stars include Yassir Lester (Making History), Horatio Sanz (Glow) and Michael James Scott (Aladdin on Broadway), with recurring guest stars Casey Wilson (Happy Endings), Ken Marino (Wet Hot American Summer), and Kurt Braunohler (Bunk). Emmy® and two-time Oscar® nominee Bruce Dern (Big Love), Melissa Rauch (The Big Bang Theory), Julie Hagerty (Airplane), Kadeem Hardison (A Different World), Eugene Cordero (Kong: Skull Island), Vanessa Bell Calloway (SHAMELESS), Tim Russ (iCarly) and Jason Michael Snow (The Book of Mormon) have also signed on as guest stars.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, DIRECTV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, Sling TV, Sony PlayStation™ Vue, and Youtube TV. The network's authentication service, Showtime ANYTIME, is available at no additional cost to Showtime customers who subscribe to the network through participating providers. For more information, go to www.SHO.com.

