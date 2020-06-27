VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Todrick Hall Perform 'No Matter What' in Honor of Global Pride Day

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

In honor of Global Pride Day, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Todrick Hall released a socially distanced performance of No Matter What!

In addition to the performance, the two chatted about the song, what they've been up to since the health crisis started, and more.

Hall and Webber are encouraging people to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and MAD Trust at broadwaycares.org/relief2020 and madtrust.org.uk/covid.

Check out the video below!

