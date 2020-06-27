Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber and Todrick Hall Perform 'No Matter What' in Honor of Global Pride Day
In honor of Global Pride Day, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Todrick Hall released a socially distanced performance of No Matter What!
In addition to the performance, the two chatted about the song, what they've been up to since the health crisis started, and more.
Hall and Webber are encouraging people to donate to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and MAD Trust at broadwaycares.org/relief2020 and madtrust.org.uk/covid.
Check out the video below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
VIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Alexander Hamilton' From The HAMILTON Film
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the opening song from the HAMILTON film. Check out the original Broadway cast in action below! The show was filmed l... (read more)
QUIZ: Only People Who Had a Hamilton Phase Can Get an A+ on This Trivia Quiz
All of this hype for #Hamilfilm is making us feel like it's 2015 again! So many #Ham4Ham episodes and memorizing the entire show... take our ultimate ... (read more)
Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald, Marlo Thomas and More to Appear on FREE TO BE…YOU AND ME Benefit Special
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that they will host a very special 'Free To Be...You and Me' episode of 'Stars In The House' on Friday,... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a TV Miniseries
The Phantom of the Opera is coming to the small screen in the form of a TV miniseries!... (read more)
42nd Street McDonald's in Times Square is Closing for Good
The New York Post has reported that the McDonald's on West 42nd Street in Times Square will be closing its doors for good.... (read more)
Malls, Gyms and Movie Theaters Will Not be Allowed to Reopen in New York in Phase 4
Newsday has reported that on Tuesday night, an aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that shopping malls, gyms and movie theaters will not be allowed to r... (read more)
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the opening song from the HAMILTON film. Check out the original Broadway cast in action below! The show was filmed l... (read more)
QUIZ: Only People Who Had a Hamilton Phase Can Get an A+ on This Trivia Quiz
All of this hype for #Hamilfilm is making us feel like it's 2015 again! So many #Ham4Ham episodes and memorizing the entire show... take our ultimate ... (read more)
Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald, Marlo Thomas and More to Appear on FREE TO BE…YOU AND ME Benefit Special
Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that they will host a very special 'Free To Be...You and Me' episode of 'Stars In The House' on Friday,... (read more)
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a TV Miniseries
The Phantom of the Opera is coming to the small screen in the form of a TV miniseries!... (read more)
42nd Street McDonald's in Times Square is Closing for Good
The New York Post has reported that the McDonald's on West 42nd Street in Times Square will be closing its doors for good.... (read more)
Malls, Gyms and Movie Theaters Will Not be Allowed to Reopen in New York in Phase 4
Newsday has reported that on Tuesday night, an aide to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said that shopping malls, gyms and movie theaters will not be allowed to r... (read more)