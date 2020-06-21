VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Reflects on Music Composed By His Father, Shares 'Aurora'

Click Here for More Articles on ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER

In honor of Father's Day, Andrew Lloyd Webber took to Twitter to reflect on his own father, William Lloyd Webber.

"Happy Father's Day! Even though I'm obviously a father myself and a Grandad, today I am actually going to speak about my father William and his music," Webber wrote in the tweet.

Webber talked about some of the music his father composed, including one song called 'Aurora,' which he added to his Isolation Playlist this week.

Watch the video below and listen to 'Aurora' in Webber's playlist here.

Happy Father's Day! Even though I'm obviously a father myself and a Grandad, today I am actually going to speak about my father William and his music. For this reason, I've decided to put 'Aurora' composed by my father on my playlist this week. ALW https://t.co/EqOzZVEVbe pic.twitter.com/ZTLylcN4LA - Andrew Lloyd Webber (@OfficialALW) June 21, 2020

