VIDEO: Andrea Martin Performs 'No Time at All' in PIPPIN at American Repertory Theatre

May. 8, 2020  

Check out the great Andrea Martin in this high-flying performance of "No Time at All" from the original A.R.T. production of Pippin!

The show played at the American Repertory Theater at Harvard University from December 5, 2012 to January 20, 2013, before moving onto Broadway where it earned a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical and a nomination for Martin for Best Featured Actress in a Musical!

