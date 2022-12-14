VIDEO: Amber Ruffin Discusses Rewriting SOME LIKE IT HOT on THE VIEW

Amber Ruffin appeared on The View this morning to discuss making her Broadway debut co-writing the book of Some Like It Hot.
Ruffin discuss what it was like to update the original film's story for modern audiences.
"Rewriting the story was so cool because Some Like It Hot is a movie that all of our grandparents like. Some Like It Hot could be a story all of the grandchildren could like if only there were a musical to bring the two together. I do feel like there's a bit of a gap in sensibillities so to bridge that was a joy," Ruffin shared.
Ruffin also discussed the rave reviews that the production received, her hit Peacock talk show, and more. Watch the new video interview below!
This brand-new Broadway musical comedy features a book by Matthew López (The Inheritance) & Amber Ruffin ("The Amber Ruffin Show"), music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman (Hairspray) and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon).
The company is led by Tony Award winner Christian Borle as Joe, J. Harrison Ghee as Jerry, Adrianna Hicks as Sugar, Kevin Del Aguila as Osgood, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Sweet Sue, Adam Heller as Mulligan, Mark Lotito as Spats, and Angie Schworer as Minnie.
The ensemble includes TyNia René Brandon, Ian Campayno, Gabi Campo, DeMarius Copes, Casey Garvin, Devon Hadsell, Ashley Elizabeth Hale, Jenny Hill, K.J. Hippensteel, Abby Matsusaka, Jarvis B. Manning Jr., Brian Thomas Martin, Amber Owens, Kayla Pecchioni, Richard Riaz Yoder, Charles South, Brendon Stimson, Raena White, and Julius Williams.
Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the rollicking story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they're on the run as the newest members of the swingingest big band ever to cross the country. Can they hide in plain sight without completely losing themselves? Or will the mob, the truth, and maybe even love itself finally catch up to them?
Watch the new interview here:
Broadway's new musical comedy Some Like It Hot has officially opened at the Shubert Theatre. BroadwayWorld was there and we're taking you inside the big night with photos of the cast on the red carpet. Check them out here!
The new musical comedy SOME LIKE IT HOT is now officially open at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street). Per opening night tradition, the Legacy Robe was awarded to the ensemble member with the most Broadway credits. See photos from the ceremony.
See photos from the opening night red carpet of Some Like It Hot, now playing at the Shubert Theatre.
